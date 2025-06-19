Analysts Set Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) Target Price at $15.00

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

HUN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Huntsman from $19.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,717.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.89%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

