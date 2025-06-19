Leonard M. Tannenbaum Acquires 6,000 Shares of Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Stock

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,825,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,679,869.24. This trade represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Performance
SUNS stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $146.14 million and a P/E ratio of 10.78. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $15.74.
Sunrise Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Sunrise Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 118.81%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrise Realty Trust
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sunrise Realty Trust by 353.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 90.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period.
About Sunrise Realty Trust
Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.
