Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several research firms have commented on BOX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Get BOX alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BOX

Insider Transactions at BOX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 37,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $1,377,713.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,212.20. This represents a 42.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $64,749.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 427,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,137,995.88. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,346. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,896,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,543,000 after purchasing an additional 162,437 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 9.3% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,749,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,718,000 after purchasing an additional 318,459 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BOX by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,197 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in BOX by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,286,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,857,000 after acquiring an additional 255,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BOX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,610,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.77 million. BOX had a net margin of 21.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BOX will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About BOX

(Get Free Report

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.