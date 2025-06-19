Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,932 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,511,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,283,000 after acquiring an additional 984,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,512,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,344 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,932,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,414,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,824,000 after acquiring an additional 692,092 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

