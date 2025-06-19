Analysts Set American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Price Target at $14.70

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEO opened at $9.60 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

See Also

