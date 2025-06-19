Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 65637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,282,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

