FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Short Interest Down 34.5% in May

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the May 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
FAT Brands Stock Down 5.0%
Shares of FATBP stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84.
About FAT Brands
