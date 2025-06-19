FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Short Interest Down 34.5% in May

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the May 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FAT Brands Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of FATBP stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli’s, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe and Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

