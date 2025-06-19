Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Stock Price Up 33.8% – Still a Buy?

Iconic Labs Plc (LON:ICON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). Approximately 308,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,426,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.99 ($0.04).

Iconic Labs Trading Up 51.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of £506,664.00, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.63.

Get Iconic Labs alerts:

Iconic Labs (LON:ICON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX (2.63) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Iconic Labs

Iconic Labs Plc, a media and technology business company, focuses on the identification and acquisition of companies in the online media, artificial intelligence, and big data gathering, processing, and analysis sectors. The company was formerly known as WideCells Group PLC and changed its name to Iconic Labs Plc in July 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.