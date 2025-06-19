CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,115,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,294 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,972,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,729,000 after buying an additional 142,784 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,644,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,889,000 after buying an additional 64,321 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,376,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after buying an additional 153,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,988,000 after buying an additional 25,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider William Guyer sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $524,628.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,738.97. This represents a 56.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 421 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $25,504.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,765.22. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,325 shares of company stock worth $30,509,238. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CORT opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average of $64.57. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 19.33%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

