Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Short Interest Down 34.4% in May

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.2%

RWK stock opened at $113.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $812.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $93.24 and a twelve month high of $127.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average of $113.64.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWK. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.