First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.29.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian Stock Up 0.5%
FHB opened at $23.16 on Thursday. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
First Hawaiian Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.
First Hawaiian Company Profile
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.
