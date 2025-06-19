TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of WULF opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 94.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,880,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,193,000 after purchasing an additional 534,315 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TeraWulf by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,733,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,070,000 after purchasing an additional 412,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TeraWulf by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,232,000 after purchasing an additional 453,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TeraWulf by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,369,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 955,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

