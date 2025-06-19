Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in General Mills by 69.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $52.91 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.02.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

