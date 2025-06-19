PSI Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeWealth Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,807 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3,969.1% in the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,664,000 after buying an additional 416,156 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 12.9%

Shares of EFG stock opened at $108.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average of $102.66. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $112.18.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

