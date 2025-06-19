Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives $50.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.88.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CRBP. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Shares of CRBP stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $61.90.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.
