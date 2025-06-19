Optivise Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.55.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 9,905 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.03, for a total value of $7,310,187.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 298,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,530,006.27. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $30,500,428. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $770.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $683.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $279.02 and a 1 year high of $806.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 186.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.