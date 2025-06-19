Insider Selling: Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Insider Sells 70,352 Shares of Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) insider Michael E. Diamond sold 70,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $687,339.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,731.80. The trade was a 23.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $432.95 million, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.15. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $13.72.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 1,882.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Further Reading

