iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $405.99 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

