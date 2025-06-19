Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$710,334.00 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vasile Gelu Ticala sold 3,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.00, for a total transaction of C$710,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,796. This represents a 85.57% decrease in their position.
Vasile Gelu Ticala also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 13th, Vasile Gelu Ticala sold 2,000 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.00, for a total value of C$402,000.00.
Kinaxis Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$201.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$132.93 and a 1-year high of C$202.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$190.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$175.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 199.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
