Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$710,334.00 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXSGet Free Report) Senior Officer Vasile Gelu Ticala sold 3,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.00, for a total transaction of C$710,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,796. This represents a 85.57% decrease in their position.

  • On Friday, June 13th, Vasile Gelu Ticala sold 2,000 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.00, for a total value of C$402,000.00.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$201.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$132.93 and a 1-year high of C$202.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$190.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$175.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 199.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Atb Cap Markets cut Kinaxis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded shares of Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$205.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

