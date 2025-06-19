Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,096,358. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,345. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Crown by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,568,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,732,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 823,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 674,072 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,008,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 599,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $102.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.58. Crown has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

