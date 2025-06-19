DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $58.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6207 dividend. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

