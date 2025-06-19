SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.96.

SLRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on SLR Investment from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on SLR Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on SLR Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SLR Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $53.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 101.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SLR Investment by 1,642.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

