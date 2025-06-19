3,450 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.96.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 75.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $15,565,087. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $447,961.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,054.44. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,898 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,154 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Dbs Bank raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

