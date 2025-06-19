Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,365,658,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,369,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,742,000 after acquiring an additional 238,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,914,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62,099 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $243.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

