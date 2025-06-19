Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 548 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,390,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after buying an additional 137,906 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,361,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after buying an additional 55,767 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,192,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after buying an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,183,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,201,000 after buying an additional 33,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $17,488,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.70 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 97.35%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

