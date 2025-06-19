North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Sells C$247,400.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total value of C$247,400.00.
Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 3rd, Martin Robert Ferron purchased 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.27 per share, with a total value of C$222,700.00.
- On Thursday, March 27th, Martin Robert Ferron acquired 4,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,835.60.
- On Monday, March 24th, Martin Robert Ferron acquired 4,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$93,236.00.
Shares of NOA opened at C$24.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.41. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$18.83 and a 1-year high of C$31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$648.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.
NOA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Ventum Financial decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.63.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
