Karen Roter Davis Sells 2,757 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) Director Karen Roter Davis sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $260,619.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,141.76. The trade was a 29.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE FOUR opened at $91.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.31. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.31. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $368.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $154.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

