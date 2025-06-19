Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,675.50. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

ACEL opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.42. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $954.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACEL. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Accel Entertainment to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 65,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 199,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,639 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

