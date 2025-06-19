Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.22.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $473.46 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $491.98. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $412.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.41.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

