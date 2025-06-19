Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $430,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,452.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 695.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $201.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.52, for a total value of $6,525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,988.40. This trade represents a 57.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.22, for a total transaction of $266,788.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,173,644.60. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,274 shares of company stock valued at $69,198,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DASH stock opened at $220.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.88 and a 200-day moving average of $188.64. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $223.29. The company has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.47 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.