Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $2,375,439,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,959,000 after buying an additional 5,044,632 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,581,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,412,000 after buying an additional 1,673,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,970,000 after buying an additional 1,204,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,208,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE GE opened at $235.83 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $251.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.70 and a 200 day moving average of $199.37.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. Research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

