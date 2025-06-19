Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $2,375,439,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,959,000 after buying an additional 5,044,632 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,581,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,412,000 after buying an additional 1,673,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,970,000 after buying an additional 1,204,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,208,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.0%
NYSE GE opened at $235.83 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $251.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.70 and a 200 day moving average of $199.37.
Insider Activity at GE Aerospace
In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.15.
GE Aerospace Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
