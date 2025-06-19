Dunhill Financial LLC Has $43.66 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 18.8% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after buying an additional 511,022 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,202,879,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $549.24 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $525.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

