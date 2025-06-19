1,227 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Acquired by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,559,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

