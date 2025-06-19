Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Marcy C. Hingst Sells 13,700 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 422,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 34,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 42.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 47,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,673,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Argus set a $17.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Baird R W raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.