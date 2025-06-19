Dunhill Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Dunhill Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,222,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $110,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,061,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,646,000 after buying an additional 1,809,519 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,274,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,951,000 after buying an additional 1,083,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after buying an additional 890,912 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $228.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 166.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

