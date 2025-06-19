Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

PPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Santander initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.