DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:IMAR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:IMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Vestment Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 513,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of IMAR opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.55. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March (IMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting March 1.

