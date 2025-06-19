Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Up 60% – Here’s What Happened

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 60% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 142,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 268,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Falcon Gold Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.61.
Falcon Gold Company Profile
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
Further Reading
