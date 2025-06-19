Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and traded as low as $51.20. Hannover Ruck shares last traded at $51.89, with a volume of 1,673 shares traded.
HVRRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Hannover Ruck to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hannover Ruck to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.
Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Hannover Ruck had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Hannover Ruck SE will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.2709 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Hannover Ruck’s payout ratio is 27.46%.
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.
