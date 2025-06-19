Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 272 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 268.50 ($3.60), with a volume of 869511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266 ($3.57).
The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 218.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 210.56.
The Vares Project 2021 Definitive Feasibility Study boasts robust economics of US$1,062 million post-tax NPV8, 134% post-tax IRR and a capex of US$168 million.
