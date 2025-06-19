Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 7328643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Gogo from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Gogo Stock Up 14.9%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $230.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.93 million. Gogo had a positive return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gogo

In other Gogo news, Director (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $93,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,174,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,919,302. The trade was a 67.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gogo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 532.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

Featured Articles

