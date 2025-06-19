TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$21.70 and last traded at C$21.60, with a volume of 4020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.17.

TWC Enterprises Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$526.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Get TWC Enterprises alerts:

TWC Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. TWC Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

About TWC Enterprises

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.