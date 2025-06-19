Grove Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 42.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 386,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after buying an additional 25,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 48.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Price Performance

Webster Financial stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Webster Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Webster Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Webster Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on WBS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,185.50. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $111,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,696. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $934,210. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.