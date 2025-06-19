Insider Selling: TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Director Sells $369,400.00 in Stock

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,463.04. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
TG Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.54 and a beta of 1.94.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $120.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 18.88%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
