Insider Selling: TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Director Sells $369,400.00 in Stock

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,463.04. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.54 and a beta of 1.94.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $120.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 18.88%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 82,300.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

