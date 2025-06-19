Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Up 16.9% – Still a Buy?

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) rose 16.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.74 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Approximately 26,373,404 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 12,250,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.31 ($0.03).

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Seeing Machines

In other news, insider Stephane Vedie bought 619,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £12,390 ($16,626.41). Company insiders own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

