Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,565 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 289,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,438,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $69.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $71.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

