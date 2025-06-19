GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,991 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Moderna by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Moderna by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $138.07.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 105.67%. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.61.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

