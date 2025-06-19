B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RILYN opened at $12.46 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $20.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.04%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.