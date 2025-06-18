Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Acquires 403 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,544.70. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $1,962,705.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,333.08. This trade represents a 19.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,570 shares of company stock worth $32,003,532 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

