QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $8.62 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,443 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,003,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after acquiring an additional 77,244 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Daiwa America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE HPE opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.